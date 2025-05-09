The Samsung Galaxy F56 5G, a replacement for the Galaxy F55 5G model, has been formally introduced in India. From design to a new chip, Samsung has made a number of modifications to its F series devices this year. The Galaxy F56 offers several appealing characteristics. First of all, the new model lacks the vegan leather back panel found on the Galaxy F55, which attracted a lot of attention the previous year. Additionally, a new camera bar design including grouped camera sensors has been introduced. Let's examine Samsung's improvements to the Galaxy F56 5G and what hasn't changed.

Samsung Galaxy F56: Display

The same 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz is included with the Samsung Galaxy F56 5G. Its brightness of 1200 nits, however, is somewhat more than the Galaxy F55's 1000 nits maximum brightness. Additionally, Samsung lowered the smartphone's thickness from 7.8mm to 7.2mm.

Samsung Galaxy F56: Processor

For its F series smartphones, Samsung switched from using the Snapdragon chipset to using its own CPUs this year. As a result, the Exynos 1480 CPU, 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage power the Galaxy F56 5G. In order to dissipate heat, the smartphone also has a vapour cooling chamber.

Samsung Galaxy F56: Camera and battery

With a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens, the rear camera stays the same. The 50MP selfie camera has been lowered to a 12MP one, though. A comparable 5000mAh battery with 45W rapid charging is also available in the Samsung Galaxy F56 5G. Additionally, Samsung is providing six years of OS upgrades, which is an extra year above the previous one.

Samsung Galaxy F56: Price and availability

Starting at Rs. 27999, the Samsung Galaxy F56 5G comes with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. This also demonstrated a price increase of Rs. 1000 over the Galaxy F55 model from the previous year. The smartphone will be offered for sale on Samsung.com, online, and at physical retail locations. It will come in two colorways: green and violet.