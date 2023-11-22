Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO

Sam Altman is back as CEO of OpenAI after he was fired suddenly Friday afternoon. Former president Greg Brockman, who quit in protest of Altman’s firing, will return as well. The move follows immense pressure from employees and investors on the board that ousted him less than a week ago.

Sam Altman will return as CEO of OpenAI, overcoming an attempted boardroom coup that sent the company into chaos over the past several days. Former president Greg Brockman, who quit in protest of Altman’s firing, will return as well. The move follows immense pressure from employees and investors on the board that ousted him less than a week ago.

The startup announced the latest update on social media platform X. The company said in a statement late Tuesday that it has an “agreement in principle” for Altman to return alongside a new board composed of Bret Taylor, Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo.

“We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo,” OpenAI posted on X. “We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this,” the post added.

Meanwhile, Altman and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella have both now tweeted about the deal to return, which appears to be a done deal minus some last minute paperwork.

Sam Altman took to X and wrote: "i love openai, and everything i’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. when i decided to join msft on sun evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. with the new board and w satya’s support, i’m looking forward to returning to openai, and building on our strong partnership with msft."

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wrote: "We are encouraged by the changes to the OpenAI board. We believe this is a first essential step on a path to more stable, well-informed, and effective governance. Sam, Greg, and I have talked and agreed they have a key role to play along with the OAI leadership team in ensuring OAI continues to thrive and build on its mission."