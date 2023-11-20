Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    At least 500 OpenAI staff threaten to quit unless board resigns and Sam Altman returns

    The letter surfaced shortly after Microsoft's announcement of hiring Sam Altman and Greg Brockman. Weekend attempts to reinstate former OpenAI CEO, prompted by investor pressure, proved unsuccessful.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 20, 2023, 8:00 PM IST

    Two days after OpenAI shockingly sacked Sam Altman, approximately 500 staff members have endorsed a letter threatening to quit unless the board steps down and reinstates Altman as CEO, along with cofounder and former President Greg Brockman.

    The letter says OpenAI has pushed the field of artificial intelligence to new frontiers, but warns, "The process through which you terminated Sam Altman and removed Greg Brockman from the board has jeopardized all of this work and undermined our mission and company. Your conduct has made it clear you did not have the competence to oversee OpenAI."

    The letter surfaced shortly after Microsoft's announcement of hiring Altman and Brockman. Weekend attempts to reinstate Altman, prompted by investor pressure, proved unsuccessful.

    The letter, shared by technology journalist Kara Swisher, indicates that staff may consider resigning to join Microsoft's new AI division, led by Altman and Brockman.

    Notably, OpenAI's chief scientist, Ilya Sutskever, signed the letter, despite being a board member involved in Altman's dismissal. As previously indicated, Sutskever posted on X today expressing, "I deeply regret my participation in the board's actions." This statement followed OpenAI's appointment of Emmett Shear, co-founder of Twitch, as interim CEO.

    Also read: 'Mission continues': Sam Altman on joining Microsoft post OpenAI sacking

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2023, 8:09 PM IST
