Reliance Jio introduces 2 annual plans under Rs 3000; Check out which is best for YOU

This news is for you if you're seeking for a yearly plan because Jio has introduced two new prepaid plans priced at Rs 2,999 and Rs 2,879. Check out the details and other offers which is included in the new plan.

Reliance Jio offers two annual prepaid plans that provide users with the convenience of uninterrupted data usage throughout the year. These plans offer high data limits and do away with the necessity for regular recharges. The first plan costs Rs 2,999 and has a 365-day validity period plus an extra 23 days of validity that the firm offers as a bonus. Users of this plan get 2.5GB of data every day for the full year. Additionally, Jio offers an additional 75GB of data only to customers of this yearly package. Additionally, you may use up to 5GB of complimentary 5G data if 5G network support is available in your region.

Along with the data perks, this package gives unlimited phone calls to any network in the nation and 100 SMS each day. Additionally, Jio subscribers have free access to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Security, three of the company's well-known entertainment offerings.

The second yearly plan, which costs Rs 2,879, are given a daily data allotment of 2GB for 365 days, for a total annual data allocation of 730GB. Additionally, this package offers unlimited voice calls among networks and 100 SMS each day. A free membership to Jio Clouds, Jio Cinema, Jio TV, and Jio Security is also available to plan customers.

These two yearly plans provide a number of benefits over monthly recharge choices. Users don't have to worry about charging regularly and may use a lot of data. These packages are perfect for those who need a dependable, continuous internet connection for a protracted length of time.

Users of Jio may enjoy hassle-free data consumption and stay connected all year long by choosing these yearly subscriptions. These plans accommodate the various demands of Jio members, whether they are for personal or commercial use, and guarantee a smooth internet experience.

