The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro boasts a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, a massive 7,550mAh battery, and up to 16GB of RAM. It features a unique Harry Potter edition and a robust design with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings.

The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, a mid-range smartphone from Xiaomi's subsidiary Redmi, was just released in China. The smartphone has a huge 7,550mAh battery and is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 CPU. There are two memory options available: 12GB and 16GB. There are three color options for the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro: black, white, and green.

 A unique Harry Potter variant of the phone has also been released by Xiaomi in partnership with Warner Bros. The phone is now only accessible in China; the specifics of its worldwide launch have not yet been finalized. Let's examine the phone's specifics in more depth.

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro: Design

The iPhone 16's design is imitated by the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro. A twin camera arrangement is located on a vertical island in the shape of a pill on the rear panel. It also has a metal-framed glass rear panel. In addition to the Harry Potter edition, it is available in three other colors. The phone has a punch-hole display on the front with consistent bezels surrounding it. Additionally, durability is a priority in its design. The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro has water and dust resistance classifications of IP66, IP68, and IP69. Because of its 7.98mm thickness, it also boasts a thin profile. For comparison, the item weighs 219g and has dimensions of 163.177.937.98mm.

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro: Display

The 6.83-inch OLED display of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro has a 1.5K resolution (1,2802,800 pixels), a smooth refresh rate of 120 Hz, a maximum brightness of 3,200 nits, 3,840 Hz PWM dimming, and Dolby Vision compatibility. Other features include an infrared blaster for controlling household appliances and an in-display optical fingerprint scanner for security.

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro: Processor and battery

It is powered by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. It runs on HyperOS 2, which is based on Android 15. The phone has a large 7,550mAh battery that can enable 22.5W reverse fast charging and 90W wired fast charging.

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro: Camera

A dual-camera arrangement on the back handles photography. It has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main sensor (1/1.95-inch) with optical image stabilization (OIS), electronic image stabilization (EIS), and an f/1.5 aperture. A 20-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture is located on the front of the smartphone.

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro: Price

The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is priced at CNY 2,199, or around Rs 25,700. The prices are as follows:

  • The cost of the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version is CNY 2,199, or around Rs 25,700.
  • The cost of the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage version is CNY 2,299, or around Rs 26,900.
  • The pricing of the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage version is CNY 2,499, or around Rs 29,300.
  • The cost of the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage version is CNY 2,699, or around Rs 31,600.
  • The most expensive model, with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, costs CNY 2,999, or about Rs 35,100.

 

 

