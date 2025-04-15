The Realme P3x 5G and Narzo 80x 5G offer similar specs at the same price point. Key differences lie in design, GPU, and camera features, making the P3x a slightly better choice for design and content creation.

Since the Realme P3x 5G and Realme Narzo 80x 5G were both released at the same price of Rs 13,999, Realme appears to be creating a serious problem for consumers on a tight budget. Although the two smartphones seem almost identical on paper, a closer examination shows minor variations that, depending on your priorities, may influence your choice.

Realme P3x vs Realme Narzo 80x: Design and display

Both phones have a 6.72-inch Full HD+ screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, although the P3x 5G has a slightly better screen-to-body ratio than the Narzo 80x, with a ratio of about 92.65% vs 86.3%. The P3x offers users additional options with Midnight Blue, Stellar Pink, and Lunar Silver finishes, whereas the Narzo 80x is only available in Deep Ocean and Sunlit Gold. The true distinction is in the visual appeal.

The P3x 5G positions itself as the more fashionable and robust choice by boasting a "Premium Vegan Leather Design" and military-grade shock resistance, despite their almost equal weight (197g) and size.

Realme P3x vs Realme Narzo 80x: Processor

The MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, which powers both devices, has a 2.5GHz octa-core processor, 6GB of random-access memory, and 128GB of internal storage. They also provide 5G capability across several bands and virtual RAM extension.

The GPU is where the difference lies. While the P3x has a little more potent Mali-G615 MC2, which gives it a performance boost for gaming and graphics-intensive workloads, the Narzo 80x has the Mali-G57 MC2.

Realme P3x vs Realme Narzo 80x: Battery

With their enormous 6000mAh batteries, both phones enable 45W fast charging and run Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0. Additionally, you have reverse charging capabilities, which is ideal for charging smaller devices while you're on the road.

Realme P3x vs Realme Narzo 80x: Camera

Both smartphones include a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor in their back camera configuration. Both feature comparable f/1.8 aperture lenses and make use of the OMNIVISION OV50D sensor. With features like "Movie," "Multi Scene Video," and even "Underwater Camera" for artistic photography, the P3x provides a more extensive feature set.

Realme P3x vs Realme Narzo 80x: Which is better?

Both phones are quite affordable if you're looking for a good display, a good camera, and seamless daily operation. But the Realme P3x 5G may just beat the Narzo 80x for people who want a little more design, slightly better graphics, and more camera functions.

Therefore, even if the Narzo 80x 5G is a good option, the P3x 5G can be a better choice if you want a sleek everyday driver with content creation skills.