The Realme 14T is a new smartphone that Realme just released in India. Exciting features are added to the portfolio with this addition to Realme's 14 Series, which also includes the Realme 14 Pro Lite, Realme 14 Pro+, and Realme 14x. The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor powers the Realme 14T, which also has 8GB of RAM.

It has a dual back camera arrangement with a 50-megapixel main sensor and an amazing 6,000mAh battery that enables 45W wired fast charging. Interestingly, it has the brightest AMOLED display in its class, with a peak brightness of 2,100 nits. Users may rest easy knowing that the gadget is also rated IP66, IP68, and IP69 for water and dust protection.

Realme 14T launched in India: Design and display

The 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display of the Realme 14T 5G has 180 x 2,400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. With a maximum brightness of 2,100 nits and a maximum touch sampling rate of 180 Hz, it achieves a 92.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Its 20:9 aspect ratio, 111% coverage of the DCI-P3 broad color gamut, and TÜV Rheinland certification help to minimize eye strain while using it at night.

Realme 14T launched in India: Processor

A 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 CPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage power the gadget. It comes with Realme UI 6 modified on top of Android 15.

Realme 14T launched in India: Camera qualities

A 50-megapixel main lens with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture are both included on the Realme 14T 5G's camera front. A 16-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture is available for selfies. The gadget has AI-powered image capabilities for better photos and supports the Live Photo feature.

Realme 14T launched in India: Battery and other features

Along with a sturdy 6,000mAh battery that supports 45W SuperVOOC charging, the Realme 14T 5G has a fingerprint sensor built into the screen. Among its many connection features are GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 5, 4G, 5G, and a USB Type-C connector. The phone is a useful option for customers who are constantly on the go because it is thin (7.97mm thick) and light (196g).

Realme 14T launched in India: Price and colours

The 8GB + 128GB version of the Realme 14T 5G costs Rs 17,999 in India, while the 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs 19,999. The following color choices are available to customers: Surf Green, Obsidian Black, and Lightning Purple. The smartphone will be sold on Flipkart and the Realme India online shop.

Realme is confident this device will appeal to young users seeking a powerful, durable, and media-rich smartphone experience without the premium price tag.