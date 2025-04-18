Realme seems to be in no mood to stop as the company has been launching a lot of devices in India, but this is not surprising because its strategy has always been to give people multiple options in different segments. The business is currently getting ready to launch the Realme 14T, another smartphone, in the Indian market. With the recent release of the Realme 14, Realme is launching a phone under its T-series name for the first time. Some of its specifications have already been revealed ahead of the official launch ceremony, which is scheduled for April 25. Furthermore, the Realme 14T's specifications and pricing in India have also been leaked online.

Realme 14T: Features and specifications (Confirmed and leaked)

It has been revealed that the Realme 14T will have an AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2,100 nits and a color gamut of 111% DCI-P3. The phone's screen size has not been disclosed by the firm, but according to the leaks, it may have a 6.6-inch 120Hz touchscreen. Because of its lower emissions of blue light, it has been certified by TUV Rheinland.

Despite being a mid-range phone, it will feature an IP69 water-resistant classification, which is standard on luxury phones and isn't seen on the less expensive devices. The gadget is reportedly equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and 45W rapid charging. Since the firm is still selling fast chargers, it is likely to include this one in the retail box.

The manufacturer claims that the Realme 14T would let users to make calls for up to 54.3 hours, watch YouTube for 17.2 hours, utilize Instagram for 12.5 hours, and play games for 12.5 hours. When we receive the equipment for examination, we will verify this claim. Even with such a large battery within, the forthcoming Realme 14T has a compact profile of 7.97mm, which is more intriguing.

Realme 14T: Expected price

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage edition of the Realme 14T is expected to start at Rs 17,999. It has been reported by 91Mobiles that the 256GB storage variant may cost Rs 19,999. According to the referenced source, as part of the launch event, the firm would also provide a discount of Rs 1,000.