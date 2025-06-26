Motorola has teased a new smartphone in India, likely the Moto G96 5G. It's expected to boast premium features like a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, curved pOLED display, dual rear cameras, a 5500mAh battery, and Android 15.

Moto G96 5G Full Features : Motorola is poised to make a comeback in the Indian smartphone market. The company has released a teaser on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, offering a glimpse of a new smartphone. While the name hasn't been officially revealed, leaks and information on Flipkart strongly suggest it's the Moto G96 5G.

What's special about the Moto G96?

A microsite on Flipkart has revealed some key details. These include a curved display with ultra-thin bezels, a center punch-hole cutout for the front camera, a dual rear camera setup promising both style and performance, and most importantly, a Snapdragon chipset for enhanced performance.

Moto G96 5G Color Options

According to leaked renders and Flipkart, the phone may come in four color options: Ashleigh Blue, Dresden Blue, Cattleya Orchid (Lavender), and Greener Pastures (Green). Each color offers a unique style statement, providing users with a premium look alongside powerful performance.

Moto G96 5G Specifications

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor

12GB RAM and 256GB storage

Hello UI based on Android 15 (with 3 years of OS updates)

5500mAh battery

6.67-inch pOLED 10-bit curved display

144Hz refresh rate + Water Touch 2.0 technology

What about the Moto G96's camera?

50MP Sony Lytia 700C primary rear camera

8MP macro vision secondary camera

32MP front camera for super sharp selfies and video calls

Where to buy the Moto G96?

The smartphone's listing is live on Flipkart, indicating that the Moto G96 5G will likely be a Flipkart exclusive. The launch date isn't confirmed yet, but the teaser and active page suggest an imminent launch.