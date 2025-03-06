GTA 6 teased by John Cena on social media; fans can't keep calm | Will wrestler appear in video game?

Read Full Article

The gaming community has been energized by this GTA 6 teaser, which also shows how much excitement has been generated for the future game. The GTA 6 teaser was shared on Instagram by WWE wrestling legend John Cena. The post went viral. The Grand Theft Auto fanbase turned to social media to express their thoughts when a WWE wrestler wrote about GTA 6. The internet just could not remain composed. Just now, one of the biggest wrestling stars connected with Grand Theft Auto 6 and won over the hearts of the world's gamers. The release date of Grand Theft Auto 6 has been long anticipated by fans.

How could that possibly imply anything? Is Cena formally connected to the release of Grand Theft Auto 6? Will the game make use of his hallmark moves? Will he provide a character's voiceover? Is he one of the game's hidden characters? Whatever it may be, the post went viral and the Internet went wild with speculation. There was no doubt that much love was showered on the icon for his surprising move.

John Cena's Instagram post

"We really got heel Cena before GTA 6? 2025 is wild," one fan commented on Instagram post. Another joked, "Cena turning heel is proof we’re in a simulation. Rockstar, what’s your excuse now?"

Another individual wrote, “I'm saying right? At least this year is starting off with a huge bang! Gta6 and heel John? Awesomeness “

While it’s still unclear whether Cena’s post was just a playful nod to the internet’s obsession with GTA 6 delays or something more, one thing is certain - this WrestleMania season just got even more unpredictable.

Can John Cena be part of GTA 6?

It's not completely impossible that Cena and Grand Theft Auto 6 may be connected. WWE's long-standing relationship with Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games and WWE 2K, may pave the way for an unexpected crossover, since Rockstar Games is renowned for its celebrity appearances. It wouldn't be the first time a WWE star ventured outside of wrestling into the game industry if Cena made an appearance in Grand Theft Auto 6. His participation—whether as a character, voice actor, or even a radio host—would only heighten the anticipation for Rockstar's impending release.

