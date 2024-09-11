Sony PS5 Pro officially announced! Check out what's new, features, price and availability

Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro boasts enhanced visuals, faster processing, and smoother gameplay, promising a more immersive gaming experience. The console leverages advanced technologies like ray tracing and AI upscaling to deliver stunning realism and detail.

Sony has now unveiled the PlayStation 5 Pro, an improved iteration of their hugely successful PS5, which is sure to wow both seasoned players and novices. If you're not too into gaming, consider it to be a more sophisticated and potent version of a beloved console. The PS5 Pro is meant to elevate your gaming experience, built for gamers that want sharper visuals, quicker performance, and more fluid gameplay. This system offers a more engaging and visually spectacular gaming experience, regardless of your preference for action, adventure, or racing games.

A more advanced model of the PS5, the PS5 Pro offers improved visuals, quicker processing, and more fluid gaming. Based on player input, Sony has been developing this new model to deliver even sharper graphics and a more seamless gaming experience. The PS5 Pro is intended to enhance the realism and immersion of video games.

The PS5 Pro's enhanced GPU is one of its most notable features (Graphics Processing Unit). Put simply, this implies that the console can process faster and more intricate visuals on the screen. Comparable like switching from a subpar TV to a 4K TV, everything appears more defined and clear.

With 67% greater power for generating visuals than the PS5 currently in use, you can anticipate quicker loading times and lag-free gameplay.

Additionally, the PS5 Pro has cutting-edge ray tracing technology. Ray tracing simulates the behaviour of light, shadows, and reflections in a virtual environment, much like in real life. This function is considerably better on the Pro, giving an incredibly realistic appearance to anything from a character's shadow to a vehicle window reflection.

PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution is a new feature from Sony. For those unfamiliar with technical terms, this only indicates that the PS5 Pro use artificial intelligence (AI) to produce clearer, more detailed photos. Everything will seem more realistic, whether you're racing on a future track or exploring a virtual forest.

More than 8,500 PS4 titles are compatible with the PS5 Pro, which further enhances the games' visuals and performance. The mere fact that you have a new console does not mean you have to give up your old favourites. To fully utilise the Pro's improved features, a few PS5 titles will also receive free upgrades. PS5 Pro supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), 8K gaming, and the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology.

Whether you love action-adventure, racing, or fantasy RPGs, you’ll get to experience them at their visual best with this new console.

Pre-orders for the PS5 Pro start on September 26, 2024, directly from PlayStation’s website. By October 10, you should be able to find it at major retailers. Sony hasn’t shared the official price yet, but based on previous console releases, it’s expected to be more expensive than the standard PS5.

