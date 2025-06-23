Perplexity AI has launched a new feature allowing users to create short AI-generated videos via X by tweeting instructions to @AskPerplexity. The feature, launched on June 19th, has seen surge in popularity, pushing the creative boundaries of the AI.

The eagerly awaited video creation capability of Perplexity AI for users interacting with its "Ask Perplexity" service on X has been formally launched. By only tweeting instructions and tagging the @AskPerplexity account, users may now access brief, AI-generated films. The functionality went live on June 19.

A significant development in real-time generative media on social sites, every film is around eight seconds long and features synced audio and conversation. Users are straining the AI's creative limitations as a result of the new capabilities, which has generated a surge in interaction. The variety of prompt ideas demonstrated the public's passion for the tool, ranging from humorous depictions of world leaders to animated samosa parties.

Perplexity AI has informed users that, despite its flexibility, the system has strong controls in place to prevent misuse or the creation of improper content.

The surge in popularity was quickly felt. Within hours of the launch, the @AskPerplexity bot cheekily commented on the influx of messages: “I’ve read through your video request DMs. Some of y’all need help.” The humorous comment resonated with followers, but it also demonstrated the sheer number of requests the site got. The bot acknowledged the delays and attributed them to heavy demand when several users later complained about longer wait times for their video answers.

Scroll to load tweet…

The platform's larger goal to include multimodal AI into routine digital interactions is furthered by the most recent launch. Although the video tool is only available on X at the moment, if Perplexity develops further in the quickly expanding AI media world, it may portend future cross-platform possibilities.