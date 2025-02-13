Career

Top 7 universities in India offering BTech in Artificial Intelligence

Want to pursue a career in AI?

Check out these top seven universities in India that offer BTech programmes in artificial intelligence.

IIT Madras

Known for its strong research and development in AI, IIT Madras offers a cutting-edge BTech programme in Artificial Intelligence.
 

IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi provides excellent facilities and faculty for AI, making it one of the top choices for students interested in this field.
 

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay is renowned for its AI-focused curriculum and state-of-the-art labs, providing a world-class education in the subject.
 

IIT Kanpur

IIT Kanpur offers a robust BTech programme in AI, backed by a strong research community.
 

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur offers an AI-focused BTech course, providing students with the skills needed to excel in this rapidly growing field.
 

IIT Roorkee

IIT Roorkee offers a top-tier BTech programme in Artificial Intelligence with exposure to real-world applications.
 

IIT Guwahati

IIT Guwahati offers a comprehensive BTech programme in AI, supported by advanced research and industry collaborations.

