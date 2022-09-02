Own iPhone 5s or iPhone 6 series? Apple releases security update for older Apple iPhones, iPads

If you still have an older iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 series, iPad Air, iPad Mini 2, or even a 6th-generation iPod Touch, we strongly advise you to update these devices as soon as the latest Apple iOS 12.5.6 version becomes available this week. Apple has issued this update to fix a security vulnerability in WebKit which affects users with older Apple devices like the iPad Mini 2 and more.

When it comes to maintaining obsolete hardware and software, Apple has a clear strategy. But occasionally, we have observed the corporation making required changes to its policies. The company has once more released a software update with a security remedy for devices that are no longer officially supported.

If you still have an older iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 series, iPad Air, iPad Mini 2, or even a 6th-generation iPod Touch, we strongly advise you to update these devices as soon as the latest Apple iOS 12.5.6 version becomes available this week.

Apple has released a new update with build number 16H71 that, according to the firm, resolves a WebKit vulnerability that may result in arbitrary code execution, giving hackers access to and control over your device.

Apple has confirmed that it is aware of the problem, but what is concerning is that the research implies that this problem may have already been used by criminals. By virtue of this admission, owners of the aforementioned devices running iOS 12 are advised to upgrade as soon as possible.

The update's 275MB download size may not seem like much, but it should close the WebKit security flaw. You know the drill: immediately download this crucial update by going to Settings on your iPhone or iPad, General, then Software Update.

Apple rarely releases upgrades for these types of devices, thus we are hope that any potential exploit of the problem doesn't worsen the situation for these people. This trend plainly indicates that even Apple has some consumers who are still using the outdated versions since the company has praised its effort to move current users to the most recent version in a few months after its debut.

