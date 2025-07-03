The Oppo Reno 14 5G series, including the Reno 14 5G and Reno 14 Pro 5G, launches in India today. Expected upgrades include enhanced camera features, AI capabilities, and improved performance with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

The Oppo Reno 14 5G series is set to launch in India today, at 12:00PM. The Reno 14 5G and the Reno 14 Pro 5G are the two phones that the business is most likely to introduce in its portfolio. With an official introduction on YouTube and Oppo India's social media platforms, the Indian launch will introduce both handsets to a larger audience after they made their debut in China over two months ago.

Due to its debut in China, a large portion of the hardware is already known, and Oppo has already released many teasers ahead of the launch. Here's what to anticipate, including a redesigned appearance, camera enhancements, and AI-focused features.

Oppo Reno 14, Oppo Reno 14 Pro: Expected specifications and features

Numerous hardware and software improvements are anticipated with the Oppo Reno 14 5G series, particularly in the areas of performance, camera, and AI functions. The MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset is anticipated to power the regular Reno 14 5G, while the speedier Dimensity 8450 SoC may power the Reno 14 Pro 5G. Up to 1TB of internal storage based on UFS 3.1 and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM are anticipated for both variants.

The Pro model may have a bigger 6.83-inch OLED panel on the display front, while the Reno 14 may have a 6.59-inch flat OLED screen. It is anticipated that both screens would have a maximum brightness of 1,200 nits, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz, and 1.5K resolution. Additionally, Oppo uses its own Crystal Shield Glass for increased durability and protection.

In terms of cameras, the Reno 14 Pro could include four 50-megapixel sensors on the rear: an ultra-wide, a periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, a primary camera with optical image stabilisation, and an additional 50-megapixel sensor, probably for depth or portraiture. A 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto unit are anticipated to be included with the standard Reno 14 5G.

It is anticipated that both phones will include a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls and selfies.

Another great element should be battery longevity. It is anticipated that the Reno 14 5G would include a 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W cable charging. A slightly bigger 6,200mAh battery and 50W wireless fast charging using Oppo's AIRVOOC technology are anticipated features of the Reno 14 Pro.

Oppo Reno 14, Oppo Reno 14 Pro: Expected price

Oppo has not formally disclosed the Reno 14 series' India pricing, but the China launch provides a fair approximation. In China, the starting price of the Reno 14 5G is CNY 2,799, or around Rs 33,200. CNY 3,499, or around Rs 41,500, is the starting price for the Pro version.

Oppo is unlikely to go below this range given that the base model of the Reno 13 series cost Rs 39,999, while the Pro variant cost Rs 49,999. Depending on how the Indian market is positioned, the corporation can decide to keep prices the same or raise them a little.