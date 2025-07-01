The Oppo Reno 14 series, including the Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro, and Reno 14F, is set to debut in India on July 3, 2025. The series boasts performance and camera enhancements, along with a sleek design.

The formal debut of the Reno 14 series in India is scheduled for July 3, 2025, and Oppo is getting ready to launch it. Performance enhancements, camera enhancements, and a sleeker appearance are anticipated features of the new series, which includes the Oppo Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro, and Reno 14F. The India premiere will be live-streamed on Oppo's social media platforms starting at 12 PM IST, after its worldwide debut on July 1 at the OOO Music Festival in Malaysia.

Oppo Reno 14 series to debut on July 3: Expected price

It is anticipated that the Reno 14 series will have competitive pricing in the mid-premium market. Depending on storage capacity, the base Reno 14 may cost about Rs 39,999, while the Reno 14 Pro may cost between Rs 53,999 and Rs 55,999. The Reno 14F may start at about Rs 31,999 and is anticipated to be the most reasonably priced model in the series. Additionally, promotional incentives including bank discounts, exchange bonuses, and free EMI choices may be available to buyers.

Oppo Reno 14 series to debut on July 3: Expected features and specifications

The Reno 14 series is another example of Oppo's continued emphasis on design. It is anticipated that all three versions would have a smooth glass back, curved edges, and a thin form factor. Additionally, the Reno 14 Pro could include IP69 dust and water resistance and Gorilla Glass protection, making it a robust but fashionable gadget for daily usage.

All models in the Reno 14 series will include AMOLED screens with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, ensuring a fluid visual experience for both gaming and everyday use.

With a quad rear configuration that includes 50MP sensors, including a telephoto and ultra-wide lens, the Reno 14 Pro is probably going to be the camera with the most possibilities. It is anticipated that a 50MP AI-enabled selfie camera on the front would manage both photos and video calls. While the 14F is probably going to have two rear cameras, the normal Reno 14 could have a comparable main sensor.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset will power the standard Reno 14 and the Dimensity 8350 will power the Reno 14 Pro. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip will be included in the 14F. A 6,000mAh battery, rapid charging, wireless charging (for the Pro variant), and storage capacities ranging from 128GB to 256GB are other anticipated features. Android 14-based ColorOS will be pre-installed on the smartphones.