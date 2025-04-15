Oppo K13 5G India launch is confirmed for April 21st, featuring an attractive design and impressive specs. The phone is expected to have a large battery, Snapdragon Gen chipset, and a high refresh rate AMOLED display.

Oppo K13 5G India launch details have been officially confirmed by the company and the wait is not going to be too long. According to the teasers, the Oppo K13 5G, the newest mid-range phone on the market, will be released later this month and will have an attractive design and an impressive feature set. It is predicted that the next Oppo phone would have a huge battery and one of the most recent Snapdragon Gen chipsets. All of the information on the Oppo K13 5G launch in India is available here.

Oppo K13: Launch date

The Oppo K13 5G India launch is scheduled for April 21. Next Monday, the business is probably going to have an online event on its YouTube channel. The Oppo K13 5G will launch in the nation and be revealed later for international markets.

Oppo K13: Expected specifications

Although the Oppo K13 5G debut is still a few days away, the manufacturer has already provided us with the most of the information on their website. The AMOLED display on the K13 5G will have a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1200 nits. According to reports, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, which has UFS 3.1 storage, powers the gadget.

The Oppo K13 5G is said to have an IP65 rating, which is the typical norm for devices priced around Rs 20,000, as well as a vapour cooling chamber, which suggests a robust gaming device.

As part of the dual camera setup at the rear, the Oppo K13 5G is said to have a 50MP main sensor in addition to a 2MP macro sensor. With the K13 5G, Oppo is also taking the huge battery route. This phone is the first to come with a 7,000mAh battery and 80W wired fast charging compatibility.