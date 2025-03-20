user
user

Oppo F29, Oppo F29 Pro launched in India: Check features, price and more

Oppo introduces the F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G in India, aiming to compete with OnePlus and Samsung. Both phones feature impressive displays, while differing in processors, cameras, and battery sizes.

article_image1
Updated: Mar 20, 2025, 3:03 PM IST

Oppo has introduced its new F29 series in India. The Oppo F29 5G and the Oppo F29 Pro 5G are the two models in the lineup. These are expected to compete with the OnePlus Nord 4, Samsung Galaxy A36, and Nothing Phone 3a. Everything you need to know about the latest Oppo phones is right here.

article_image2

Oppo F29, Oppo F29 Pro: Display

The 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screens on both Oppo phones have a maximum brightness of 1200 nits and support a refresh rate of 120 Hz. With IP66, IP68, and IP69 classifications, these gadgets are made to survive harsh environments, including dust, water submersion, and intense water jets.

Oppo F29, Oppo F29 Pro: Processor

MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 Energy processor, which was also included in the preceding Reno 12 Pro, powers the F29 Pro 5G. Two Android OS upgrades and three years of security fixes are assured for this model, which runs ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. In contrast, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset powers the basic F29 5G.


article_image3

Oppo F29, Oppo F29 Pro: Camera

In addition to a 16-megapixel Sony front camera for selfies, the Oppo F29 Pro 5G has a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The basic F29 5G has a 16-megapixel front camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 50-megapixel main sensor (although Samsung's JN5 sensor).

Oppo F29, Oppo F29 Pro: Battery

The basic F29 5G sports a bigger 6500mAh battery with 45W charging capabilities, while the Pro variant has a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

article_image4

Oppo F29, Oppo F29 Pro: Price

Three models are available for the more expensive Oppo F29 Pro 5G: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage for Rs 27,999, 8GB RAM with 256GB storage for Rs 29,999, and a top-tier 12GB RAM with 256GB storage for Rs 31,999. The price of the regular Oppo F29 5G is Rs 25,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB variant and Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage option.

