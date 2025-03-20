Oppo F29, Oppo F29 Pro launched in India: Check features, price and more

Read Full Gallery

Oppo introduces the F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G in India, aiming to compete with OnePlus and Samsung. Both phones feature impressive displays, while differing in processors, cameras, and battery sizes.

Oppo has introduced its new F29 series in India. The Oppo F29 5G and the Oppo F29 Pro 5G are the two models in the lineup. These are expected to compete with the OnePlus Nord 4, Samsung Galaxy A36, and Nothing Phone 3a. Everything you need to know about the latest Oppo phones is right here.

Oppo F29, Oppo F29 Pro: Display The 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screens on both Oppo phones have a maximum brightness of 1200 nits and support a refresh rate of 120 Hz. With IP66, IP68, and IP69 classifications, these gadgets are made to survive harsh environments, including dust, water submersion, and intense water jets. Also Read | iPhone 16e vs Pixel 9a: Which latest smartphone you should buy in 2025? Oppo F29, Oppo F29 Pro: Processor MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 Energy processor, which was also included in the preceding Reno 12 Pro, powers the F29 Pro 5G. Two Android OS upgrades and three years of security fixes are assured for this model, which runs ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. In contrast, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset powers the basic F29 5G.

Oppo F29, Oppo F29 Pro: Camera In addition to a 16-megapixel Sony front camera for selfies, the Oppo F29 Pro 5G has a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The basic F29 5G has a 16-megapixel front camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 50-megapixel main sensor (although Samsung's JN5 sensor). Oppo F29, Oppo F29 Pro: Battery The basic F29 5G sports a bigger 6500mAh battery with 45W charging capabilities, while the Pro variant has a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Oppo F29, Oppo F29 Pro: Price Three models are available for the more expensive Oppo F29 Pro 5G: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage for Rs 27,999, 8GB RAM with 256GB storage for Rs 29,999, and a top-tier 12GB RAM with 256GB storage for Rs 31,999. The price of the regular Oppo F29 5G is Rs 25,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB variant and Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage option. Also Read | Moto Edge 60 Fusion LEAKS: Check out expected launch date, features and price

Latest Videos