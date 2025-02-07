OpenAI makes ChatGPT Search FREE for all users – Try it now!

ChatGPT Search function is now accessible to everyone, regardless of account registration. This AI-powered search engine allows users to find current information online, utilizing the GPT-4o model for real-time web searches directly within the ChatGPT interface.

OpenAI makes ChatGPT search free for all users try it now gcw
OpenAI announced that their ChatGPT Search function is now available to all users, eliminating the requirement for account registration. According to a post on X, the extension enables anybody worldwide to use the AI-powered search engine to look for current information on the internet.

In November 2024, the function was first made available to subscribers who paid for it. In December 2024, a month later, OpenAI made its free-tier users more accessible. The business has now expanded its availability even further, allowing unregistered individuals to utilize the tool without any limitations.

ChatGPT Search: How does this feature work?

According to OpenAI, the feature is designed to enhance accessibility, making AI-driven search available to a broader audience. Using OpenAI's most recent GPT-4o model, this deployment enables anybody using the ChatGPT website to submit questions and get answers based on real-time web searches. In the ChatGPT text input box, users will see a globe icon next to the "Attach file" button. By manually activating online search mode by tapping this symbol, the chatbot may retrieve and display data straight from the internet.

ChatGPT Search presents sources in two forms to ensure transparency. First, when external information is mentioned in a phrase, a clickable symbol follows to allow visitors to confirm the source. Second, each response includes a list of sources at the bottom, which adds to the information's traceability and clarity.

Remarkably, OpenAI has not set any rate restrictions on users who are not enrolled and utilize ChatGPT Search. The functionality is also unrestrictedly available to free-tier customers, guaranteeing them unrestricted access to real-time data. According to an internal department recommendation cited by Reuters, the Finance Ministry has cautioned its staff against utilizing AI tools such as ChatGPT and DeepSeek for official work because of possible threats to the privacy of government data and documents.

