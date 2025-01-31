Made in ChinAI: Amul is back with another witty doodle! This time on DeepSeek controversy; SEE post

India’s beloved dairy brand, Amul, has once again showcased its signature wit with a topical doodle, this time addressing the ongoing DeepSeek AI controversy.

India’s beloved dairy brand, Amul, has once again showcased its signature wit with a topical doodle, this time addressing the ongoing DeepSeek AI controversy. The creative illustration features a dragon—symbolizing China—holding a shark, which represents the United States, entangled in a depiction of the global AI rivalry.

The doodle cleverly plays on words with the text- "Made in ChinAI, Amul Made in AIndia"—a smart dig at China’s AI dominance while subtly reinforcing India’s technological ambitions.

Accompanying the illustration, Amul captioned its post- "Amul Topical: DeepSeek, the Chinese AI that’s taken the world by storm!"

Also read: 'Amul stares at bread daily': Dairy brand weighs in on 90-hour workweek debate with witty doodle; see post

DeepSeek AI: Controversy Explained

DeepSeek, a Chinese AI model, has recently made waves in the global artificial intelligence landscape, drawing comparisons to Western tech giants. However, it has also sparked heated debates over data privacy, ethical AI practices, and geopolitical influence—topics that have been at the center of global discussions on AI regulation.

Amul’s doodle not only captures the essence of this debate but also subtly hints at the larger tech rivalry between China and the US, where AI is becoming a battleground for supremacy.

Amul’s legacy of topical humor

Known for its timely and humorous take on current affairs, Amul has a long-standing tradition of using its iconic cartoon mascot to comment on politics, sports, entertainment, and technology. From global elections to cricket controversies, the dairy giant has consistently kept its finger on the pulse of trending topics.

Latest Videos