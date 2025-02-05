GOOD news! WhatsApp users can now chat with ChatGPT using voice notes and images

ChatGPT on WhatsApp now supports voice notes and images, making AI conversations more interactive. Premium users will soon be able to access their accounts directly within WhatsApp.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 5:46 PM IST

ChatGPT just got a big upgrade on WhatsApp. Until now, you could only chat using text, but that’s changing. Now, you can send voice notes and images too, according to a report by Android Authority.

Recently, the AI chatbot got better on the platform, which supported only text-based queries earlier, but now it has been enhanced to accept image and voice message inputs. This reportedly marks a significant step in making AI-powered conversations more interactive and accessible.

budget 2025
article_image2

ChatGPT will listen to your audio message, evaluate it, and provide a text answer if you are too busy to write. Do you have a question regarding a picture? The chatbot will analyze an image you provide it and provide you with pertinent responses.

Another exciting thing is that you will soon be able to access your ChatGPT account on WhatsApp if you are a premium user (Plus or Pro). This implies that you may use the app to access premium services like more sophisticated AI models.

article_image3

How to use the feature?

It's simple to get started. All you need to do is restart WhatsApp after adding 1-800-CHATGPT (1-800-242-8478) as a contact on your phone. You may now start texting, talking, or taking pictures with the chatbot once it appears in your contacts.

This makes ChatGPT more user-friendly, particularly for those with sluggish internet or little phone storage. Compared to the full ChatGPT program, WhatsApp performs better on slower connections since it is a lightweight app. You may now obtain fast answers without having to worry about using too much bandwidth or downloading additional apps.

More features coming soon?

OpenAI has hinted at upcoming features that could further enhance the ChatGPT experience on WhatsApp. A possible account sign-in option may soon allow users to sync conversations between WhatsApp and the ChatGPT web or mobile app.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Apple introduces new app called invites to create personalised invites what is it how it works gcw

Apple introduces new app called 'Invites' to create personalised invites | What is it? How it works?

Vivo V50 coming soon with 6000mah battery and stunning quad curved display check details gcw

Vivo V50 coming soon with 6,000mAh battery and stunning Quad-curved display | Check details

China targets Google amidst US trade war escalation, initiates antitrust investigation against tech giant gcw

China targets Google amidst US trade war escalation, initiates antitrust investigation against tech giant

Samsung first tri fold smartphone may be named this check details gcw

Samsung's first tri-fold smartphone may be named THIS | Check details

iPhone gets its first porn app: What is Hot Tub? Is it available in India? Apple reacts gcw

iPhone gets its first porn app: What is Hot Tub? Is it available in India?

Recent Stories

Wealth showdown: Net worth of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo compared dmn

Wealth showdown: Net worth of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo compared

Kejriwal to Jaishankar: 7 leaders who voted in Delhi Elections 2025 vkp

Kejriwal to Jaishankar: 7 leaders who voted in Delhi Elections 2025

football Cristiano Ronaldo birthday: Mind-blowing CR7 stats that prove his goalscoring greatness; full list here snt

Cristiano Ronaldo birthday: Mind-blowing CR7 stats that prove his goalscoring greatness; full list here

Valentine's Day: Watch 5 most iconic Hollywood romantic moments

Valentine’s Day: Watch 5 most iconic Hollywood romantic moments

Photos Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly's 6 suits style for women Over 45 RBA

PHOTOS: Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly's 6 suits style for women Over 45

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon