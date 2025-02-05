GOOD news! WhatsApp users can now chat with ChatGPT using voice notes and images

ChatGPT on WhatsApp now supports voice notes and images, making AI conversations more interactive. Premium users will soon be able to access their accounts directly within WhatsApp.

ChatGPT just got a big upgrade on WhatsApp. Until now, you could only chat using text, but that’s changing. Now, you can send voice notes and images too, according to a report by Android Authority. Recently, the AI chatbot got better on the platform, which supported only text-based queries earlier, but now it has been enhanced to accept image and voice message inputs. This reportedly marks a significant step in making AI-powered conversations more interactive and accessible.

ChatGPT will listen to your audio message, evaluate it, and provide a text answer if you are too busy to write. Do you have a question regarding a picture? The chatbot will analyze an image you provide it and provide you with pertinent responses. Another exciting thing is that you will soon be able to access your ChatGPT account on WhatsApp if you are a premium user (Plus or Pro). This implies that you may use the app to access premium services like more sophisticated AI models.

How to use the feature? It's simple to get started. All you need to do is restart WhatsApp after adding 1-800-CHATGPT (1-800-242-8478) as a contact on your phone. You may now start texting, talking, or taking pictures with the chatbot once it appears in your contacts. This makes ChatGPT more user-friendly, particularly for those with sluggish internet or little phone storage. Compared to the full ChatGPT program, WhatsApp performs better on slower connections since it is a lightweight app. You may now obtain fast answers without having to worry about using too much bandwidth or downloading additional apps. More features coming soon? OpenAI has hinted at upcoming features that could further enhance the ChatGPT experience on WhatsApp. A possible account sign-in option may soon allow users to sync conversations between WhatsApp and the ChatGPT web or mobile app.

