Only pay for what you watch! PVR Inox introduces flexi show model; Know how it works

PVR Inox has launched a new initiative called 'flexi show,' allowing customers to pay only for the portion of the movie they watch. This flexible payment model is currently being tested in select cities and aims to provide a more customer-centric experience, similar to OTT platforms.

"It offers the audience the flexibility of paying for what they watch. If a customer decides for whatever reason to leave a movie in between, we want the customer to be able to pay for what they watched and not for the entire experience. Therefore, bringing flexibility to an otherwise rigid system today in a world where everything is flexible and under the control of the customer whether it is e-commerce or OTT (over the top platforms)," explained CEO of The Luxury Collection and Innovation, Renaud Palliere.

Flexi shows were initially presented in Delhi and Gurugram, and in the second phase, they would be available in several Tier-I cities. "The three- to four-month trial phase is intended to gather data and client input for the flexi service. "This kind of flexibility is found in many industries, such as the travel sector, which we considered bringing to the big screen experience," Palliere stated.

He said the idea is exploratory. Under flexi show, the unused screen time is after a customer begins watching a movie but leaves the show mid-way.

"The area we aim to reach with this option is when the film begins, and if someone wishes to go for any reason, the system is set up to determine the amount of the refund that will be returned to the consumer at the conclusion of the performance. For instance, 50% of the ticket price will be reimbursed if someone leaves with just 50% of the performance left to see. The reimbursement will be larger if someone departs early with 70–75 percent of the film yet to view," according to Palliere.

There is a 10% surcharge for the flexi shows. However, how can I get my money back? "One hour into the movie if a customer decides to leave, in that case the customer can go to the box office and scan the QR code on the ticket which will confirm the system that they have left and the refund can begin," Palliere explained. The obvious target audience for PVR Inox's flexi programming is working professionals.

Additionally, it has been experimenting with re-releasing older material, which has proven to be profitable. In the September quarter, re-runs accounted for 6% of total foot traffic.

