The OnePlus Pad 3, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU and Open Canvas, launches June 5th in North America, Europe, and the UK, alongside the OnePlus 13s in India.

With the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, OnePlus has revealed that the OnePlus Pad 3, their newest Android tablet, will be available on June 5 in North America, Europe, and the UK. The firm also plans to release the OnePlus 13s tiny flagship, which will have the same SoC and be available only in India, on the same day.

The business has not yet disclosed if the new tablet would be available in India, though. Given that the OnePlus Pad 2 made its debut at the OnePlus Summer Launch event around the same time last year, the timing does appear to be perfect.

OnePlus Pad 3: What can you expect?

Open Canvas, which made its debut with the OnePlus Open in 2023 and was subsequently unveiled with the OnePlus Pad 2 last year, will be a part of the OnePlus Pad 3. With this functionality, users may open up to three apps at once and multitask with ease.

Like last year, OnePlus will provide a separate keyboard and pen for the tablet, according to the promotional photos. These accessories, though, will probably be offered for sale separately.

According to leaks, the tablet could be a rebranded OnePlus Pad 2 Pro, which was released in China last month. The tablet may include a 13.2-inch, 3.4K, 144 Hz screen with a High Brightness Mode (HBM) of 900 nits if these rumors are accurate. In addition to the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, the tablet may include up to 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage and up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

It could have an 8 MP front-facing camera for video calls and the odd selfie, as well as a 13 MP main camera with an LED flash. A 12,140 mAh battery that supports 67 W SuperVOOC cable rapid charging may be included in the tablet. Oxygen OS 15, which is based on Android 15, is anticipated to operate on it.