OnePlus 13R to iQOO 12: Best 5 premium smartphones under Rs 50,000
Discover the top 5 smartphones under Rs 50,000, offering a blend of power, performance, and cutting-edge features. From blazing-fast processors to stunning camera systems, these phones redefine value.
It is now easier than ever to get premium features at a reasonable cost. Several alternatives under Rs 50,000 provide amazing value, whether you're searching for a top-tier camera, a potent CPU, or a great display. The top five smartphones in this price range are compiled here, each with a special combination of performance, design, and power.
Vivo V30 Pro (Rs 42,999)
With its blazing-fast MediaTek Dimensity 8200 CPU and 12GB of RAM, Vivo's V30 Pro 5G stands out and guarantees seamless multitasking. The Sony IMX920 primary sensor is part of the 50MP triple camera configuration, which produces beautiful images with optical image stabilization.
5G support guarantees blazingly fast internet rates whether you're gaming or streaming. This is a good option for people who want both power and capacity in a smartphone because of its enormous 512GB of storage, which provides enough of room for your programs, pictures, and movies.
iQOO 12 (Rs 45,999)
With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, 16GB RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage, the iQOO 12 5G is a gaming enthusiast's dream. Amazing photo capabilities are provided by its 50MP Astrography camera and 64MP telephoto lens, while fluid gaming visuals are guaranteed by the 144Hz AMOLED display.
Any serious gamer will also benefit from the 120W rapid charging as it allows them to play for longer periods of time and spend less time plugged in.
OnePlus 13R (Rs 42,999)
With its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, which maximizes AI performance, the OnePlus 13R makes everyday chores and gaming effortless. Its 6000mAh battery makes it ideal for prolonged usage.
With OIS for steadiness, the 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary camera produces images of professional quality. This phone offers an excellent viewing experience in all settings thanks to its 1.5K ProXDR display, which guarantees sharp images even in direct sunlight.
Samsung Galaxy A56 (Rs 47,999)
With its metal frame and glass back, the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G has a high-end appearance and flagship-level durability thanks to its IP67 water and dust resistance. Its superior performance is guaranteed by its 15% bigger vapour cooling chamber and 4nm Exynos 1580 chipset. For shooting in low light, the 50MP Nightography camera with HDR recording is ideal.
This gadget is the ideal option for anybody seeking flagship features without the flagship price since it blends powerful performance with elegant design.
Xiaomi 14 CIVI (Rs 39,999 onwards)
The Leica 50MP triple camera system that is included with the Xiaomi 14 CIVI is made to take both wide-angle and sharp telephoto pictures. The 120Hz AMOLED display is ideal for people who like fluid scrolling and vivid images. This phone is a speed and performance powerhouse because to its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU.
A fantastic choice for the performance-driven user, the 67W rapid charging also guarantees that you never have to wait long for a power-up.