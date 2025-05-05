Image Credit : Vivo website

Vivo V30 Pro (Rs 42,999)

With its blazing-fast MediaTek Dimensity 8200 CPU and 12GB of RAM, Vivo's V30 Pro 5G stands out and guarantees seamless multitasking. The Sony IMX920 primary sensor is part of the 50MP triple camera configuration, which produces beautiful images with optical image stabilization.

5G support guarantees blazingly fast internet rates whether you're gaming or streaming. This is a good option for people who want both power and capacity in a smartphone because of its enormous 512GB of storage, which provides enough of room for your programs, pictures, and movies.