The OnePlus Nord 5 series, expected to launch in July 2025, may include the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5. Leaked teasers hint at a design inspired by the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition, featuring a triple-camera setup and a large 7000mAh battery.

OnePlus is getting ready to release its eagerly anticipated OnePlus Nord 5 series at the start of the second half of 2025. Leaks suggest that the firm may release the OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5 as two smartphones in this series. Before the Indian premiere, the worldwide market is probably going to receive a first peek at the formal launch, which might happen on July 8.

OnePlus Global briefly posted a teaser for the Nord 5 series on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. Tipsters were able to obtain screenshots that showed important design elements, despite the fact that it was swiftly removed.

According to the teaser, the Nord 5's design was influenced by that of the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition. The phone has a sleek, striking appearance thanks to its three circular camera rings, side-mounted power and volume keys, and an LED flash underneath the lenses.

OnePlus Nord 5: Check out latest leaks

According to leaks, the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e CPU will power the OnePlus Nord 5, guaranteeing seamless operation. It is anticipated to include two rear cameras: an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 50MP primary sensor.

The phone may include a 6.7-inch front-facing display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, which is perfect for light gaming and fluid scrolling. The enormous 7000mAh battery, which promises extended use for both power users and multimedia makers, may be the main attraction.

With flagship-level design and battery life, the OnePlus Nord 5 series seems to be a potent mid-range lineup. It may be a great option for those seeking performance, style, and all-day battery backup if the pricing is right. A formal announcement is anticipated in early July, so stay tuned.