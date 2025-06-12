OnePlus 13s, featuring flagship-level performance and AI capabilities, is now available in India. It offers various storage options, attractive launch offers including discounts and exchange bonuses, and can be purchased through online and offline.

The OnePlus 13s, the company's newest high-end mid-range smartphone, was formally introduced in India earlier this month. The gadget, which combines flagship-level performance, AI-powered capabilities, and a stylish, small design, is now sold nationwide through both online and physical channels.

OnePlus 13s available in India: Check price and offers

The 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage options for the OnePlus 13s are priced at Rs 54,999 and Rs 59,999, respectively. Customers who use SBI credit cards, however, are eligible for an immediate Rs 5,000 reduction, which lowers the rates to Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999. Furthermore, the business is providing free EMIs for up to nine months on a certain credit cards and up to fifteen months at some physical stores.

OnePlus is offering a Rs 5,000 exchange bonus to further attract users. Additionally, a free 180-day phone replacement plan will be given to customers who buy the device before July 1st. In the meanwhile, a three-year battery protection plan is available to Red Cable Club members who purchase the gadget by July 14th. Up to Rs 2,250 can be saved by Jio postpaid customers on specific tariffs.

OnePlus 13s available in India: From where can you buy it?

The OnePlus Store app, the official OnePlus India website, and Amazon are the retail channels for the smartphone. It is sold offline at OnePlus Experience Stores, Croma, Bajaj Electronics, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital, among other places. The top-tier 512GB model is only available in black and green, but the 13s is available in three other finishes: pink satin, green silk, and black velvet.

OnePlus 13s available in India: Features and specifications

Qualcomm's most recent Snapdragon 8 Elite processor sits at the core of the OnePlus 13s. It has a 6.32-inch LTPO screen with a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits, a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, and a 1.5K resolution (1,216 x 2,640 pixels). OxygenOS 15, which is based on Android 15, powers the gadget.

A new configurable Plus Key, intended for instant access to apps, settings, or modes, has replaced the conventional Alert Slider. Additionally, by activating the AI Plus Mind area, this key integrates a number of AI-powered functions, including AI VoiceScribe, AI Unblur, AI Reframe, AI Reflection Eraser, and AI Translation. Additionally, the phone is compatible with the Gemini AI assistant and supports Google's Circle to Search.

A 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens that uses the S5KJN5 sensor are the focal points of the OnePlus 13s' dual rear camera setup. It has a 32MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and making video calls. A sizable 5,850mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC rapid charging powers the gadget.