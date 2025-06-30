Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale: The Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale will run for three days from July 12th to 14th. Discounts of up to 40% will be available on Apple iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and OnePlus 13S during this sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2025: This year's Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 in India will be longer for consumers. According to Amazon India, this prestigious event will start at 12:00 AM midnight on July 12th and continue until 11:59 PM on July 14th. This three-day sale will be recognized as the longest Prime Day sale ever held in the country.

Prime Day sales are available exclusively to Prime members. Big discounts will be available in categories like electronics, mobile phones, clothing, home appliances, beauty products, kitchen items, and more during this sale.

Special Discounts on iPhone 15, Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 13S

Amazon has revealed that discounts of up to 40% will be offered on top smartphones during this sale. This includes popular models like Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 13S, iPhone 15, and iQOO Neo 10.

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (12GB + 256GB) model is priced at Rs. 84,999 on Amazon. With Prime Day approaching, its price is likely to decrease further. Similarly, the iPhone 15 is currently available for Rs. 60,300, which is 14% less than its original price of Rs. 69,900. However, it is estimated that it could be available for less than Rs. 50,000 during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

As for the iPhone 15 specifications, it has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It has a dual-camera system with a 48MP main sensor on the back. It is powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chipset.

Big Discount on OnePlus 13S

The recently launched OnePlus 13S will also be available with a special offer in this sale. Launched at a starting price of Rs. 49,999, this phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. With features like a 5,850mAh battery, 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, and a dual-camera system, it stands as a competitor in the mid-range category. Its price is likely to decrease further during Prime Day.

Plenty of Offers on Amazon Prime Day Sale

Along with low prices, consumers can take advantage of bank offers, no-cost EMI, exchange deals, and special promotions. Amazon will offer additional cashback in partnership with leading banks like HDFC, ICICI, and SBI. Overall, there will be big discounts in the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale 2025. Prime members, get ready for bumper deals on mobile phones, electronics, and other hot categories!