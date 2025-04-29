Amazon India's Great Summer Sale 2025 starts May 1st with huge discounts on smartphones, gadgets, and more. Prime members get 12-hour early access starting at midnight.

Amazon India is getting ready for their major summer sale. On May 1 at 12 p.m., Amazon will launch its much anticipated Great Summer Sale 2025, which will feature some of the largest savings on smartphones, gadgets, and accessories. You'll have an advantage if you're a Prime member, as early access begins at midnight and lasts for 12 hours.

Amazon has hinted that there may be up to 40% off smartphones and accessories during the sale, in addition to other bank promotions, cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Cards, exchange incentives, and free EMI choices. If you want to purchase a new smartphone, you should check out these five bargains on smartphones in various price ranges as soon as they go live.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

One of the top Android flagships of 2024, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, would be offered at a steep reduction of Rs 84,999 instead of Rs 1,34,999. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is renowned for its excellent Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, 200MP camera setup, and high-end construction, providing a full flagship experience.

OnePlus Nord 4

A good mid-ranger with flagship-level capabilities at a reasonable price is the OnePlus Nord 4. During Amazon's sale, the Nord 4 will be available for only Rs 24,999, including bank incentives. It has a 6.74-inch display, a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 CPU, and a 5500 mAh battery. The Nord 4 is a great choice for those seeking a dependable daily vehicle with first-rate software support.

iQOO Neo 10R

Another intriguing choice for those looking for a cost-effective phone with performance features is the iQOO Neo 10R. The iQOO Neo 10R will be available on Amazon at a special sale price of Rs 24,999, which includes bank discounts. The Neo 10R has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU, a 6400 mAh battery, and quick charging capabilities. It is built for gaming and intensive multitasking.

OnePlus 13R

During Amazon's summer sale, the reliable flagship killer, the OnePlus 13R, will retail for Rs 39,999. Customers will also get complimentary OnePlus Buds 3 worth Rs 3,999 as an extra perk. With its 6000 mAh battery, bright 6.78 AMOLED display, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the 13R provides near-flagship performance at a significantly reduced cost

Xiaomi 14 CIVI

A highlight of the sale will be Xiaomi's little powerhouse, the Xiaomi 14 CIVI, which retails for Rs 39,999 after discounts. For those who desire a thin, light flagship-like experience without shelling out blockbuster fees, the 14 CIVI is a powerful choice because to its elegant design, Leica-powered cameras, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 engine, and 6.55-inch AMOLED display.

We anticipate additional bargains to open as the sale date approaches. Amazon has also verified significant savings on a variety of devices, including smartwatches, laptops, and TVs. For only Rs 23,999, TVs such as the Xiaomi Smart TV A Pro 4K (43-inch) will be offered. Additionally, Amazon Pay customers of ICICI Bank can receive 5% cashback, while HDFC Bank credit card holders can receive an additional 10% immediate discount.