OnePlus 13T is launching in China on April 24, as revealed in a teaser video. The teaser showcases a new camera island design, frosted glass back, and a configurable action key replacing the alert slider.

OnePlus 13T is set to launch in China on April 24, confirmed the Chinese smartphone brand in a teaser video on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The new smartphone is shown from every angle in the video, which also provides information on its colours, textures, display, and buttons. Everything you need to know about the OnePlus 13T is as follows:

OnePlus 13T teaser REVEALS design

The OnePlus 13T teaser reveals a new camera island design with a flash located directly next to the optics on the camera module alone, as well as a dual rear camera system. When positioned back-first on a level surface, the phone will be unsteady due to the large hump on the camera module. The OnePlus logo will be shown in the middle of the rear panel.

Regarding structure, the OnePlus 13T will have a rear cover with a frosted glass design and a chrome frame. OnePlus previously said that its next smartphone, which will debut with the OnePlus 13T, will replace the alert slider with a configurable action key. The smartphone will include a dedicated action key on the left side of the frame, along with volume sliders and a power button on the right. It is anticipated that this new button would resemble Apple's Action Button seen on the most recent iPhone 16 series.

The speaker, SIM tray, and USB-C charging port will all be located on the bottom side of the frame. Regarding the color options, the OnePlus 13T comes in black, pink, and gray themes, and all of the versions have a frosted glass appearance.