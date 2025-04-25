The OnePlus 13T has officially launched in China, boasting a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 6.32-inch AMOLED display, and a unique camera system. It features a large battery with fast charging and a new shortcut key replacing the alert slider.

After a few weeks of generating headlines, the OnePlus 13T is finally officially available, at least in China. Additionally, the new flagship model from OnePlus is being marketed as a small, high-end phone that might compete with the Samsung Galaxy S25, Pixel 9, or even iPhone 16 versions. With a fast-charging battery and a unique design for a low-cost gadget, OnePlus is utilizing the Snapdragon 8 series CPU. The OnePlus 13T also has a new 'Shortcut Key' instead of the Alert slider.

OnePlus 13T launched: Design and display

The 6.32-inch AMOLED LTPO display on the OnePlus 13T has Dolby Vision, 2,400 nits of brightness, and an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, up to 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage power the phone.

OnePlus 13T launched: Camera

A 50MP main sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens make up the dual back camera system that OnePlus is selling. It has the new iPhone 16-like Quick key action button and is based on the Android 15 ColorOS version in China.

OnePlus 13T launched: Battery

Although the OnePlus 13T's massive 6,260mAh battery is larger than that of the OnePlus 13 model, it only supports 80W charging, which is little less than the flagship model's 100W support.

OnePlus 13T launched: Other features

For biometric authentication, the phone has a fingerprint sensor built into the screen. It is rated IP65 for protection to water and dust. It has a new shortcut key for accessing the camera, choosing sound profiles, turning on Do Not Disturb (DND) mode, and other customizable functions. The Alert Slider has been replaced by this new button.

OnePlus 13T launched: Price, colours and availability

The base 12GB + 256GB edition of the OnePlus 13T costs CNY 3,399 (about Rs 39,000) in China, while the top-tier 16GB + 1TB model costs CNY 4,499 (approximately Rs 52,000). On April 30, the OnePlus 13T will be on sale in China.

The new OnePlus 13T model is available in Cloud Ink Black, Morning Mist Gray, and Powder (pink) colours (translated from Chinese). It is currently up for pre-order in China, and deliveries will begin on April 30.