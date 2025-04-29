The Chinese smartphone manufacturer appears to be introducing the 13s-branded OnePlus 13T to India after releasing its small flagship model in China. With the same design as the OnePlus 13T, OnePlus has unveiled a new product website for the OnePlus 13s that features the phone in two colorways: pink and blank.

The OnePlus 13s will have a 6.32-inch screen and be powered by Qualcomm's most recent Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, according to an official confirmation from OnePlus. Together with the design, these clues ought to be sufficient proof that the OnePlus 13s is a rebranded OnePlus 13T derivative.

To further understand what to anticipate from the Indian version, let's examine the OnePlus 13T's specifications.

OnePlus 13T specifications

The 6.32-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO AMOLED screen of the OnePlus 13T has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1600 nits. Despite having an 8.15mm thickness, the phone weighs just about 185 grams because to its compact form factor.

In contrast to the OnePlus 13, the 13T has an optical fingerprint sensor and is only IP65 water and dust resistant, which means it can withstand moderate water splashes but isn't waterproof.

The OnePlus 13T has the Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU and Adreno 830 GPU, much as its older sister. It supports up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage and 12/16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The global edition of the phone should continue to run OxygenOS 15, while the Chinese version runs ColorOS 15, which is based on Android 15.

In terms of optics, the phone has two cameras: a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary camera with OIS and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens that, in contrast to the OnePlus 13R, also supports OIS. A 16MP camera on the front can capture films in 1080p at 30 frames per second. With a 6,260mAh configuration and a slower 80W wired fast charging, the 13T even outperforms the OnePlus 13 in terms of battery life.