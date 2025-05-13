The OnePlus 13s, a rebranded OnePlus 13T, is coming to India with a Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, a 6.32-inch 120Hz OLED display, and a unique Plus Key feature. It's expected to be priced around Rs 46,000 and launch by the end of the month.

In India, OnePlus is getting ready to release a new smartphone from its numbered series. The OnePlus 13s, the latest phone, is anticipated to provide new features, a powerful performance, and a small form factor. Fans have already been given a sneak peek at what the phone may provide through a number of leaks, even if the official release date and pricing have not yet been disclosed.

The OnePlus 13s has already been shown off, and it seems to be a little and stylish gadget. A vertical dual-camera island with an LED flash and a high-end back panel are reportedly features of the phone. With small bezels for a clean look, it has a punch-hole notch for the front camera on the front.

OnePlus 13s coming to India: What can you expect?

The China-only OnePlus 13T will be renamed as the OnePlus 13s. It will have a 6.32-inch OLED panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 1.5K. The Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage are confirmed to power the phone. A 6,260mAh battery that supports 90W rapid charging will power the gadget.

The OnePlus 13s will introduce a novel feature dubbed the Plus Key in place of the conventional Alert Slider, a first for India. It should provide more controls or customizable shortcuts.

According to reports, the back camera system will have a 50MP telephoto lens with a 2x optical zoom in addition to a 50MP primary sensor. Although the front camera's specifications are unknown, it is most likely a 16MP sensor set inside the punch-hole cutout. It is anticipated that the OnePlus 13s would come in three color options: pink, grey, and black.

OnePlus 13s is rumoured to be priced around Rs 46,000 in India, sitting between the OnePlus 13R and the flagship OnePlus 13. Although OnePlus hasn’t confirmed an exact date, reports suggest the OnePlus 13s could launch in India by the end of this month. Stay tuned for the official announcement.