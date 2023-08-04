Nothing to launch smartwatch, earbuds under its new sub-budget brand, CMF

Carl Pei's Nothing has created a sub-brand to offer better-designed, budget-friendly products. The brand will launch a new smartwatch and a pair of earbuds as its first products.

The Nothing Phone (1) and Nothing Ear (1) are just a two of the successful items that Nothing has released in the past several years. Riding the success, the corporation also introduced their considerably more expensive successors. Nothing CEO Carl Pei has revealed that the UK-based tech company will also release a wristwatch and a new set of earphones later this year as part of an effort to diversify its product line.

In a public address, Pei introduced ‘CMF by Nothing’, a new range of products that makes better design more accessible to a wider group of consumers.

"Nothing is committed to reviving the joy of technology and has demonstrated its capacity to push the frontiers of industrial design. As a result, the business thinks it can make excellent design more democratic and have a bigger influence," the company said in a statement.

CMF by Nothing will help close the gap in the value market with higher-quality items that offer simple and timeless design since it recognises that various consumers have varying needs. According to the firm, CMF by Nothing will initially release a wristwatch and headphones later this year. More information will be made public in the ensuing months.

The Swedish House Mafia Sound Pack and custom ringtone are now accessible to all Nothing Phone (1) and (2) users, Nothing announced earlier this week.

It will be interesting to see how Nothing and the new CMF brand will be distinguished. However, Nothing has so far launched so-called “value flagships,” particularly the Nothing Phone 2, which offers enthusiast-grade internals but at a price that is lower than most mainstream flagships.

