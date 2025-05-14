The UK-based startup Nothing is launching its next flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3, in India soon. CEO Carl Pei revealed the expected price to be around £800 (Rs 90,000), positioning it alongside high-end brands.

The UK-based startup Nothing is preparing to launch its flagship smartphone in India shortly after the success of its Nothing Phone (3a) series. The Nothing Phone 2, which debuted in 2023, will be replaced by this next gadget. After hinting at the launch last week, CEO Carl Pei has officially disclosed the expected cost of the Nothing Phone 3. It is anticipated to be priced more than the Nothing Phone and Nothing Phone 2, its predecessors.

Nothing Phone 3: Price revealed

On its official X account, Nothing posted a screenshot of a podcast in which CEO Carl Pei revealed the phone's pricing. Based on this information, it is anticipated that the Nothing Phone 3 will cost roughly £800, or Rs 90,000. This pricing indicates that Nothing plans to place its flagship model next to high-end products like Samsung and Apple.

Let's examine this smartphone's possible features in more detail.

Nothing Phone 3: Expected specifications

The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to come with a number of intriguing updates. One significant modification is a revamped rear with a circular camera arrangement that is evocative of the OnePlus 12. The recognizable Glyph interface, which alerts users to calls, texts, and other notifications, will also be on display. It is anticipated that the smartphone would have a gorgeous 6.77-inch AMOLED LTPO screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits.

This device's internal components might include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage. A sturdy 5,000mAh battery that supports 50W cable charging as well as 20W wireless fast charging is probably going to be included.

The Nothing Phone 3 will also have AI-powered features including speech transcription, a smart drawer, circle-to-search, and an integrated AI assistant. Regarding photography, it might include a triple 50MP camera configuration on the back and a 32MP front-facing camera for video calls and selfies.