The Nothing Phone 3's India price has sparked controversy online, with many expressing surprise at the cost, especially for the 16GB model. Despite being manufactured in India, the phone's price is higher than in the US, further fueling the debate.

It's safe to say that there has been a lot of discussion about the new flagship phone since the Nothing Phone 3 was formally unveiled in London on Tuesday. People's opinions on the back design, which now uses a matrix layout instead of the Glyph interface, are undoubtedly divided.

Additionally, there is an odd camera arrangement at the rear, with the three sensors positioned at various angles that some people may find unsettling. The Nothing Phone 3's price in India, which is somewhat more than US prices despite being manufactured there, appears to be the biggest bombshell.

Netizens react to Nothing Phone 3's price

The price of the Nothing Phone 3 in India starts at Rs 79,999, and it's reasonable to assume that the majority of internet users have been taken aback by the information.

The majority of them find it difficult to accept the pricing plan for the Nothing Phone 3, particularly for the 16GB model that costs Rs 89,999. Here are some comments on the pricing of the Phone 3 in India.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Nothing Phone 3: Features and specifications

A 6.7-inch LTPO OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz is a feature of the Phone 3. One of the main features of the Phone 3, which replaces the brand's well-liked Glyph interface, is the redesigned Glyph matrix. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 CPU powers the phone, which has 512GB of storage and up to 16GB of RAM. One of the three cameras in the package is a 50MP periscope telephoto lens.