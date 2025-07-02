The Nothing Phone 3 has launched with flagship aspirations, featuring a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, a triple 50MP camera system, and a 6.67-inch OLED display.

The Nothing Phone 3 has finally arrived after much anticipation, leaks, and rumour. The phone is not being referred to as its first truly flagship smartphone, and it is priced that such in India. With the Nothing Phone 3, a lot is happening. Its features and hardware have been entirely redesigned in comparison to the Phone 2. However, certain things don't change.

The fact that the Phone 3 is a gadget with increasing aspirations for nothing else is another important feature. The business thinks it is prepared to compete with the major players that cater to India's ultra-premium market.

Display:

A 6.67-inch OLED screen is included with the Nothing Phone 3. It has a resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels and is a 10-bit display. It has a maximum brightness of 4500 nits and a normal outdoor brightness of 1600 nits. It also employs a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Processor:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. While not the most potent processor available from Qualcomm for Android phones, this one is nonetheless quite strong.

Camera:

Three back cameras are available. A 50-megapixel 1/1.3-inch sensor powers the primary camera. A 50-megapixel sensor with a broad 114-degree field of view is used by the ultra-wide camera. The telephoto camera's 3X optical zoom is achieved by the use of a periscope lens. A 50-megapixel sensor is also included.

Battery and software:

A 5500 mAh battery is used. 65W fast charging is supported. Additionally supported are 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. Nothing OS 3.5 adapted for Android 15.

Price and other details:

The initial pricing of the Nothing Phone 3 in India is Rs 79,999. This is for the version with 12GB of RAM. The 16GB RAM version will cost Rs 89,999 for those who desire it.

However, users of cards from specific banks are eligible for a flat Rs 5,000 discount as part of the launch promotion. Nothing claims that the Nothing Phone 3 may be purchased for as little as Rs 62,999 when bank discounts and exchange bonuses are applied.

The Nothing Phone is available for pre-order right now. A complimentary set of Nothing Ears, the company's earphones, will also be given to customers who buy the phone in advance. They will also receive one additional year of warranty.