Nothing has launched its first headphones, the Headphone 1, alongside the Phone (3). Featuring a unique transparent design and partnership with KEF for audio tuning, these headphones aim to compete with high-end brands like Bose and Sony.

Along with the release of the Nothing Phone 3, the company also introduced the Nothing Headphone 1, its very first pair of headphones. The new gadget competes with industry titans like Bose, Sony, and even Apple for a place at the luxury table.

The Headphone 1 leaks that revealed the quirky design have truly materialised, and the device has a distinctive twist to its appearance that hasn't been seen in this market sector before. Although opinions on the design may vary, it is here and nothing is bringing it to market.

Scroll to load tweet…

Nothing Headphone 1: Specifications and features

The transparent ID is back, although the Headphone 1's design is expected to draw some criticism. The cassette-like module on the earphones is only for aesthetic purposes. However, you do have usable buttons on the side, which nobody says are difficult to reach for all the controls.

KEF, which partners with Nothing for audio goods, has adjusted the 40mm drivers that come with the Headphone 1. In addition to supporting features like spatial audio and on-ear recognition to pause and resume music playing, the over-the-ear headphones come with adjustable bass enhancements.

You may listen to music in the LDAC, AAC, and SBC codecs that are supported by the majority of high-end headphones thanks to this firm. The Nothing X app allows you to adjust the headphones' functions, ANC settings, and even the music to suit your preferences.

The 1,040mAh battery that powers the Headphone 1 has a stated 54-hour battery life on a single charge and supports rapid charging.

Nothing Headphone 1: Price and availability

The new headphones are available in black and white, and the pricing in India is Rs 21,999. The final price will be reduced due to special launch deal reductions. In India, sales of the Headphone 1 will begin across all platforms on July 15.