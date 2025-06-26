Leaks reveal more details about Nothing Phone 3, including battery capacity, camera configuration, and display size. Certifications provide specific information about the upcoming flagship phone, suggesting a 5,150mAh battery and a 6.7-inch display.

With each leak, the specifics of the Phone 3 become more apparent, and next week marks the formal debut. Additional specifications have been made public by a number of sources. The rumoured Phone 3 specifications were made public earlier this week, including the battery capacity, camera configuration, and display size. However, we now have more certifications that provide precise information about the next flagship phone from Nothing.

Nothing Phone 3: What we know?

This report, which includes information regarding the Nothing Phone 3's specifications, including its battery, charging speed, and even the model number that the business has disclosed, has referenced the FCC file. According to reports, the Phone 3 will have a 5,150mAh battery, which is just slightly larger than the Phone 3a series and even only 300mAh more than the company's Phone 2 model.

Based on these figures, it seems doubtful that anything would use silicon carbide technology for its battery, which would have allowed a 6,000mAh device, similar to the OnePlus 13, to be housed in a small design.

According to predictions, the display will be flat like the majorit of phones released in 2025. According to the prior leak via Gadget Bits, the new model would have a 1.5K resolution 6.7-inch OLED LTPO display. Additionally, he claims that the Phone 3 will include a triple camera setup, consisting of three lenses: an ultra-wide, a 50MP wide, and a 3x periscope telephoto. Nothing could handle 100W charging speed, according to the tipster's earlier battery data, but with the most recent upgrades, it doesn't appear realistic.

Nothing Phone 3: Expected price

Although CEO Carl Pei has alluded to the Phone 3's beginning price of EUR 800, this does not guarantee that the handset would debut within that range. Since the Poco F7 and iQOO Neo 10 are both under Rs 35K with the same hardware, the firm will actually need to rethink their approach if they decide to use the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.