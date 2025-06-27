Nothing has officially teased the inclusion of a 50MP periscope telephoto lens on the Phone 3. The teaser also offers a glimpse of the rear camera design, hinting at a triple-camera setup with a primary and ultrawide lens alongside the periscope.

With a series of teases, the business is gradually increasing anticipation for the Nothing Phone 3, which is scheduled to arrive on July 1. It will receive five years of Android OS upgrades and is confirmed to include the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 CPU. Nothing just released a teaser that shows off the Phone 3's back camera unit. It is anticipated that the next phone would have three back cameras.

Nothing Phone 3 camera details REVEALED?

Nothing disclosed that the Phone 3 would include a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera on the rear in an X post. An photograph of the new telephoto sensor is included in the post. It also partially displays the back camera design, which has strong lines and visible screws.

According to reports, the new sensor has a 3x optical zoom. The Phone 3 may include a triple back camera setup, according to earlier reports. A 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter are reportedly part of the camera configuration in addition to the new periscope telephoto sensor. Compared to the Phone 2's dual-camera configuration, this would be a significant improvement. The speculated camera configuration is identical to the Nothing Phone 3a Pro's camera unit, which features an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter in addition to 50-megapixel primary and periscope cameras.

The Nothing Phone 3 will include a 50-megapixel front camera, according to previous reports. According to reports, the phone has a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED screen with 1.5K resolution and a 5,150mAh battery that supports 100W cable charging. Both wireless and reverse wireless charging may be supported by the phone.

Nothing recently verified that the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor would power the Phone 3. For the next phone, the firm also promised seven years of security fixes and five years of Android OS upgrades. Alongside the Nothing Headphone 1, it is scheduled to debut on July 1.