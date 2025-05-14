Fans of Apple products may be shocked to learn that their favorite wearables may be becoming more smarter. According to a recent update from a Bloomberg story, Apple is aiming to create future AirPods and Apple Watch models with integrated cameras. It's possible that the next devices will be released in 2027. Imagine your smartwatch and earphones acquiring the ability to see.

Apple developing a chip?

The report hints at Apple developing specialised silicon for this visual upgrade. According to reports, a chip codenamed "Nevis" is being developed for the Apple Watch with a camera, while another chip called "Glennie" is being created for the updated AirPods. If all goes as planned, these chips may be available by 2027, opening the door for the release of these cutting-edge goods.

AI=powered features on wearables

You shouldn't expect to replace your iPhone just now in favor of using your watch or AirPods to take pictures. It is unlikely that cameras will be included for FaceTime conversations or traditional photography. Rather, the emphasis appears to be on enabling a number of fascinating AI-powered features. The Apple Watch may be able to "see" its environment thanks to a camera that is either built into the screen or placed next to the Digital Crown (particularly on a future Apple Watch Ultra). Your watch might become an even more intuitive companion with the help of this "Visual Intelligence" technology, which could provide context-aware insights and improved navigation.

The addition of infrared cameras to the AirPods has the potential to enhance spatial audio, particularly when used in conjunction with the Vision Pro and other upcoming Apple devices. Think Jedi-like control over your music! This technology may even open the door for gesture controls, which would allow you to interact with your audio by just moving your hands! According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple's increasing focus on artificial intelligence is consistent with these cameras' primary purpose of collecting visual data for on-device AI processing.

In other exciting news from the world of Apple, it has been revealed that the Cupertino-based tech company is making progress on creating a new processor for its next generation of smart glasses. Compared to the power-hungry CPUs in iPhones, iPads, and Macs, this processor prioritizes battery life and is reportedly influenced by the energy-efficient chips featured in the Apple Watch.