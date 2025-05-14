In 2023, Apple released the Watch Ultra 2, followed a year later by a new black titanium model that, to be honest, was not an improvement. However, there are currently rumors that Apple will ultimately release the Watch Ultra 3 in 2025. While the company has not officially unveiled the gadget, the rumour has it that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 may incorporate hypertension detection, a brighter display, and satellite connection. The next high-end watch is likewise expected to have a thin design language.

More health features to be added

The ability to detect hypertension is one of the most anticipated features that have been rumored for the next Apple Watch Ultra 3. Apple has apparently been working on blood pressure-tracking technology for several years, and according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Ultra 3 may be the first model to launch this long-awaited capability.

Although the tool won't provide users exact systolic and diastolic readings, Gurman points out that it will track blood pressure patterns and alert users if hypertension symptoms appear. Given that excessive blood pressure frequently remains undiagnosed until it causes major diseases like heart damage or stroke, this might be a potentially life-saving innovation if it is implemented.

5G connectivity

Apple is apparently planning to switch from Intel cellular modems to MediaTek technology in future Apple Watch models, which is a significant shift. 5G Recap, a variant of 5G designed for wearables and other connected devices that don't require the full bandwidth of regular 5G, will be supported by the MediaTek modem. This change is a big step forward since, while iPhones have long supported 5G, Apple watches with cellular capability have only up to now supported 4G LTE.

Satellite connectivity

With the iPhone 14, Apple introduced satellite connectivity, which allowed users to send messages when they were disconnected. The iPhone 15 and 16 later included this capability. However, the Apple Watch hasn't yet been able to use this feature.

With Apple aiming to add satellite messaging to the Apple Watch Ultra in 2025, that will change. In situations where Wi-Fi and cell networks are not accessible, users will be able to exchange SMS via satellite. With iOS 18, the feature—which was once intended primarily for emergency use—was expanded to allow messaging with any contact.