Reports suggest Apple is preparing to increase the price of its upcoming iPhone 17 series. This is attributed to the impact of US tariffs on imports from China. Apple is reportedly looking to offset these losses by increasing iPhone prices. Reports indicate Apple is facing approximately $900 million in additional costs this fiscal quarter, primarily due to the 20% smartphone import tariff.

The Times of India, citing The Wall Street Journal, reported these developments. Apple has not officially confirmed the price increase. However, it is anticipated that the company might introduce a new, thinner model in the iPhone 17 series to justify the price hike. Reports suggest Apple is reluctant to directly attribute the price increase to Donald Trump's new tariff policy, likely to avoid political controversy. Various reports indicate that Apple is meticulously planning to justify this increase through design innovations and new features, carefully avoiding direct mention of trade tariffs.

Meanwhile, Apple has been trying to reduce its reliance on China for smartphone manufacturing. India now accounts for 13% to 14% of the company's global exports. However, higher-end models like the iPhone Pro and Pro Max are still primarily manufactured in China. There are reports that Apple is considering starting production in the US, but this is likely years away. Experts believe that large-scale production of premium iPhones outside of China currently presents a significant challenge.

In a market like India, where Apple's presence is steadily growing, it will be interesting to see how a price increase affects iPhone demand. The iPhone 17 series is expected to be released by the end of 2025. If there is a price increase, the Pro and Pro Max models are likely to be most affected.

Apple is also considering diversifying its manufacturing by shifting more iPhone production to India. While India's role in iPhone manufacturing, accounting for 13% to 14% of global exports, is growing, reports suggest that Chinese factories will continue to handle the production of the higher-end Pro and Pro Max models. Reports indicate that these premium models accounted for approximately 36 to 39 million of the 65 million iPhones sold in the US last year.