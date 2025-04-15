After the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, the brand is expanding the lineup with another smartphone -- the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus -- in India. The Motorola Edge 50 series was a huge hit for the company last year, and the new release has been positively welcomed as well. As the name implies, this phone's built-in pen is its unique selling point. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 CPU powers the smartphone, which retails for Rs 21,999. It comes in two storage versions. This is all the information you require about the gadget.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus: Features and specifications

A built-in pen is included with the Motorola Edge 60. This phone features an IP52 certification and a vegan leather back, just as the Edge 60 Fusion. You can take notes, draw, and do other things with this phone. In addition, the Edge 60 Stylus has an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos.

It also has a 6.7-inch FHD+ pOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, which is supported by 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of random-access memory, powers the phone. Android 15 is also used by it.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilization and a 13-megapixel ultrawide + macro lens, and a 32-megapixel front camera. AI functions like AI Shot Optimisation and Auto Night Vision are also included with the camera system. Finally, a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W wireless charging and 30W rapid charging powers the gadget.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus: Price and availability

The basic 8GB+256GB model of the smartphone costs Rs 22,999 upon launch. However, with including bank promotions and rebates, you can purchase the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus for Rs 21,999. The phone will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, the official Motorola India website, and select retail stores starting April 23 at 12pm IST.