With new releases that combine high-end features and reliable performance at a reasonably affordable price, the sub-Rs 45,000 smartphone market is now flourishing. There are several great alternatives to take into consideration in April if you're searching for a phone that will not break the bank and has a high-quality display, dependable performance, and a long-lasting battery life.

OnePlus 13R

With a starting price of Rs 42,999, the OnePlus 13R 5G offers flagship-level capabilities at a lower cost. A brilliant and fluid viewing experience is guaranteed by its 6.78-inch flat AMOLED display, which has an exceptional peak brightness of 4,500 nits, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and 1.5K resolution. It has 512GB of storage, up to 16GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU under the hood. The phone's 6,000mAh silicon carbon battery, which supports 80W rapid charging, promises up to 1.5 days of use between charges.

Practical enhancements to the whole package include features like Aqua Touch and Glove Mode. The OnePlus 13R, which runs OxygenOS 15 on Android 15, comes with AI-powered capabilities like AI Notes and AI Unblur, as well as four and six years of OS upgrades and security patches, respectively. The OnePlus 13R is a great option if you want flagship-level performance and display quality without going over budget.

Samsung Galaxy A56

With a number of significant improvements, the Samsung Galaxy A56 is a deserving replacement for the Galaxy A55. It has a sturdy Exynos 1580 CPU, a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display with 1,200 nits of brightness in HBM mode, and a high-end glass and metal construction. A 50MP main sensor is the focal point of the revamped camera design, which produces superb image and video quality.

With six years of software support, you won't need to upgrade for a very long time, and the phone may easily survive an entire day on a single charge. EightGB + 128GB for Rs 41,999, 8GB + 256GB for Rs 44,999, and 12GB + 256GB for Rs 47,999 are the three RAM and storage options available for the Galaxy A56. Even while it might not be the most performance-focused phone on this list, it's still a fantastic choice for anyone who value a hassle-free user experience, a good camera, and dependable software.

Google Pixel 8a

The Pixel 8a is a great substitute for Pixel enthusiasts who think the flagship versions are too costly. Its Tensor G3 processor powers its smooth 120Hz AMOLED display, guaranteeing fast performance. Although its 5W wireless charging is slower than that of more expensive versions, it is still a unique feature in this price range, and the camera performs really well, particularly in low light.

The software is clear and easy to use, and as it's a Google device, updates are released on schedule. The Pixel 8a is a good option if you're looking for a little phone with an excellent camera, display, and software. Flipkart is presently selling it for less than Rs 45,000.

Xiaomi 14 CIVI

With a starting price of Rs 39,999, the Xiaomi 14 Civi 5G offers the ideal mix of performance and design. It offers a stylish appearance and top-tier specifications by combining the finest characteristics of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Xiaomi 14. The phone's gorgeous 12-bit AMOLED screen has a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

It offers top-tier performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU, up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The phone's ergonomic, thin design enhances its attractiveness, and its 4,700mAh battery allows for 67W rapid charging. For photography aficionados, the Leica-tuned camera system is an excellent option since it guarantees sharp images and movies in a range of lighting situations.

iQOO 12

With the current reductions, the iQOO 12 5G, a premium smartphone from the previous generation that is available in India, is priced similarly to the OnePlus 12R. With remarkable specifications for a phone around Rs 45,000, it more than makes up for the loss of key flagship features like wireless charging, an IP certification, and a USB-C 3.2 connection.

It has a 50-megapixel triple back camera system with three periscope lenses, a massive 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, a dazzling 144Hz AMOLED display with 3,000 nits of peak brightness, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G is the next phone on the list. Don't be fooled by the Neo 9 Pro's two-generation-old chipset; it's still a powerful device, unlike the OnePlus 13R and iQOO 12. Almost everything may be handled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Along with a dependable 50MP primary camera, a comparatively huge 5,160mAh battery that comfortably lasts the day, and 120W fast charging for those quick top-ups, it also has a gorgeous 144Hz flat AMOLED display. The Neo 9 Pro is surprisingly light and easy to carry, even if it is somewhat large.