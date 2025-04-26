Motorola is set to launch the Edge 60 Pro in India on April 30, 2025. The phone boasts impressive features like a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor, a 6000mAh battery, and a triple 50MP camera setup.

The smartphone maker Motorola is progressively increasing its market share in India. The business has released a number of smartphones designed specifically for Indian consumers in the last 12 months. Motorola is getting ready to release yet another amazing model, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro, after releasing the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus recently. Motorola released a teaser for the Edge 60 Pro a few days ago, revealing a number of amazing features. The launch date of this eagerly awaited smartphone has also been revealed by the corporation. This can be the ideal option for you if you're looking for a strong smartphone with a lot of features.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Expected features

Vibrant images are promised by the Motorola Edge 60 Pro's gorgeous 6.7-inch curved pOLED display. The display is shielded from any breaking by Gorilla Glass 7i, which ensures its longevity. The gadget is also protected from dust and water by its IP68 and IP69 classifications.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme CPU powers the Edge 60 Pro's internal components, guaranteeing excellent performance. It has a large storage capacity of up to 512GB and up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphone has a strong 6000mAh battery to keep everything functioning properly. For those who enjoy photography, this model's triple camera setup—50 + 50 + 10 megapixels—makes it an excellent option for capturing life's moments. It will come pre-installed with Android 15.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Launch date and availability

According to Motorola, the Edge 60 Pro will formally debut in India on April 30, 2025. The company's official Instagram account made the news, which generated excitement among tech aficionados anticipating the release of the smartphone. The Edge 60 Pro, which has already made its debut worldwide, is expected to bring performance, durability, and innovation to India. It is anticipated that this introduction would strengthen Motorola's standing in the high-end smartphone market.

Sharing the same, Motorola also revealed its availability on X and wrote, "50MP+50MP+50x motoAI Cameras| 1.5K Quad Curved Display |IP68+IP69+MIL-810H Military Grade | 6000mAh | Launch 30-Apr@flipkart"

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Expected price

Motorola Edge 60 Pro is anticipated to retail for EUR 599, or around Rs 58,100, at launch, but Indian prices are probably going to be more affordable. According to reports, it would cost around Rs 32,000 when it launches in India. Dazzling Blue and Shadow are two fashionable colors that the phone may be available in.