Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Microsoft limits Bing chats to 5 questions per session after it delivers bizarre responses

    As ChatGPT-driven Bing search engine shocked some users with its bizarre replies during chat sessions, Microsoft has now implemented some conversation limits to its Bing AI.

    Microsoft limits Bing chats to 5 questions per session after it delivers bizarre responses gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 18, 2023, 2:15 PM IST

    Microsoft has now added some discussion restrictions to its Bing AI after the ChatGPT-powered Bing search engine startled some users with its bizarre chat responses. According to the business, very lengthy conversation sessions may cause problems with the new Bing Search's underlying chat paradigm. The number of conversation rounds will now be limited to 50 per day and 5 per session.

    “A turn is a conversation exchange which contains both a user question and a reply from Bing," Microsoft Bing said in a blog post. "According to our statistics, the overwhelming majority of people discover the solutions they seek in less than five turns, and only about 1% of chat conversations have more than 50 messages," added the Bing team.

    Users and early testers will be asked to initiate a new subject when a chat session reaches 5 rounds.

    Also Read | AI chatbot interviews UK PM Rishi Sunak, Bill Gates; asks interesting questions | WATCH

    "Context needs to be cleared at the conclusion of each chat session to prevent the model from becoming muddled," the firm claimed. "As we receive more of your input, we'll consider raising the chat session limits to improve search and discovery experiences," Microsoft added.

    The choice was made as some users' conversation meetings with Bing AI became chaotic. Microsoft may make money from the new Bing, which has millions of individuals on the waitlist for entry. The business claimed last week that every percentage point of market share it increases in the market for internet advertising could generate an additional $2 billion in ad income.

    Microsoft is testing Bing AI with a select set of people in over 169 countries to get real-world feedback to learn and improve. “We have received good feedback on how to improve. This is expected, as we are grounded in the reality that we need to learn from the real world while we maintain safety and trust," the company said.

    Also Read | Twitter to charge users for account security via text message; check details

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2023, 2:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AI chatbot interviews UK PM Rishi Sunak Microsoft co founder Bill Gates asks interesting questions watch gcw

    AI chatbot interviews UK PM Rishi Sunak, Bill Gates; asks interesting questions | WATCH

    Twitter to charge users for account security via text message; check details - adt

    Twitter to charge users for account security via text message; check details

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro leaked image reveals new design and USB C port Report gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro leaked image reveals new design and USB-C port: Report

    ind vs aus 2022-23 Meme fest explodes after Disney+ Hotstar suffers outage amid India vs Australia second Test in Delhi snt

    Disney+Hotstar down during India vs Australia; meme fest explodes as fans believe domain expiry the reason

    iQOO Neo 7 with 120W charging 64MP camera and vapour chamber launched price to specs know it all gcw

    iQOO Neo 7 with 120W charging, 64MP camera and vapour chamber launched; Details revealed

    Recent Stories

    NEET PG 2023: Edit window opens today February 18; deadline ends on February 20 - adt

    NEET PG 2023: Edit window opens today; deadline ends on February 20

    football Manchester United takeover: Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Al Thani of Qatar confirms bid, drives fans crazy, his net worth-ayh

    Manchester United takeover: Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Al Thani of Qatar confirms bid, drives fans crazy

    Old rich opinionated and dangerous: S Jaishankar hits out at billionaire investor George Soros over PM remark - adt

    'Old, rich, and dangerous': S Jaishankar hits out at billionaire investor George Soros over PM remark

    AI chatbot interviews UK PM Rishi Sunak Microsoft co founder Bill Gates asks interesting questions watch gcw

    AI chatbot interviews UK PM Rishi Sunak, Bill Gates; asks interesting questions | WATCH

    WPL womens Premier League 2023: Smriti Mandhana to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB-ayh

    WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore

    Recent Videos

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon