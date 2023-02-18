Microsoft limits Bing chats to 5 questions per session after it delivers bizarre responses

As ChatGPT-driven Bing search engine shocked some users with its bizarre replies during chat sessions, Microsoft has now implemented some conversation limits to its Bing AI.

Microsoft has now added some discussion restrictions to its Bing AI after the ChatGPT-powered Bing search engine startled some users with its bizarre chat responses. According to the business, very lengthy conversation sessions may cause problems with the new Bing Search's underlying chat paradigm. The number of conversation rounds will now be limited to 50 per day and 5 per session.

“A turn is a conversation exchange which contains both a user question and a reply from Bing," Microsoft Bing said in a blog post. "According to our statistics, the overwhelming majority of people discover the solutions they seek in less than five turns, and only about 1% of chat conversations have more than 50 messages," added the Bing team.

Users and early testers will be asked to initiate a new subject when a chat session reaches 5 rounds.

"Context needs to be cleared at the conclusion of each chat session to prevent the model from becoming muddled," the firm claimed. "As we receive more of your input, we'll consider raising the chat session limits to improve search and discovery experiences," Microsoft added.

The choice was made as some users' conversation meetings with Bing AI became chaotic. Microsoft may make money from the new Bing, which has millions of individuals on the waitlist for entry. The business claimed last week that every percentage point of market share it increases in the market for internet advertising could generate an additional $2 billion in ad income.

Microsoft is testing Bing AI with a select set of people in over 169 countries to get real-world feedback to learn and improve. “We have received good feedback on how to improve. This is expected, as we are grounded in the reality that we need to learn from the real world while we maintain safety and trust," the company said.

