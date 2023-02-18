AI chatbot interviews UK PM Rishi Sunak, Bill Gates; asks interesting questions | WATCH

Rishi Sunak and Bill Gates were at Imperial College London to meet with those behind Cleantech for the UK, a coalition aiming to open the door to a new generation of green technology start-ups.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot frenzy has taken over the whole world with people trying to talk with generative AI chatbot models like ChatGPT. In a recent event, Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak responded to queries from an AI-powered platform, offering fascinating insights into their views on innovation, technology, and the future of the global economy.

Based on the two leaders' prior speeches, interviews, and public comments, the AI platform used sophisticated natural language processing algorithms to generate questions for them. The event demonstrated how machine learning systems can have intelligent discussions with people, and it served as a significant turning point in the growth of AI technology.

The AI platform questioned both leaders in the video that was uploaded to the 10 Downing Street YouTube account, beginning with the query, "How do you believe technology will influence the global economy and employment market in the next 10 years?"

Gates stated that the world needs to be more effective and mentioned the labour scarcity, health care, and education as the main criteria. He added, "I'm hoping technology like the one that created this question can help us be more effective."

What is the most valuable bit of advice you have ever gotten, and how has it affected your job and way of life? was the AI's next query. Gates and Sunak both shared beneficial stories and guidance from their peers and family.

The two executives were even questioned by AI about "what aspect of their work they would like AI to do?" Gates replied that he would appreciate assistance in taking his notes, which also included poetry and sketches. Sunak expressed his desire for the AI to speak for him during prime minister's question time.

The discussion between Rishi Sunak and Bill Gates using the AI platform was a ground-breaking occasion that emphasises how AI technology has the potential to change the way we interact and converse with one another.