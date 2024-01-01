Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Microsoft launches Copilot app with ChatGPT-like features for Android users

    Microsoft has released a separate Copilot app for Android devices, providing users direct access to the AI-driven tool and offering functionalities such as chatbot capabilities, image creation, and text drafting assistance.
     

    Microsoft has joined the ranks of businesses like OpenAI that have a dedicated app for their respective generative AI chatbots by releasing a dedicated app for Copilot, its generative AI-powered service. For those who are unaware, OpenAI's GPT-4 and DALL-E 3 power Microsoft Copilot, formerly known as Bing Chat. Until recently, it was limited to the web or could be utilised via the Bing app.

    However, customers may now download the Copilot app directly from the Google Play Store. It responds to user inquiries and creates graphics in response to text requests, just like the online version.  This implies that you may use it for a variety of activities, like proofreading, establishing a schedule for a trip, designing a diet plan based on your habits, and even producing high-quality photos.

    If you have used the ChatGPT app by OpenAI, you would feel right at home as it functions the same way. However, one notable difference is the fact that you can create images, which you can’t do with the free version of the ChatGPT app.

    Additionally, this software was released about one month after Bing Chat changed its name to Copilot. Therefore, it makes logical that Microsoft released Copilot separately from the Bing app rather than as part of a bundle. You may use the Copilot app's basic functions without having a Microsoft account to get started, but in order to make images from prompts and ask in-depth questions, you will need to log in with a Microsoft account.

    Meanwhile, iPhone or iPad users can access Copilot features through the Bing app until the dedicated iOS version is launched. We don't know when the software will be released for Apple iOS, though, as it is only presently accessible on Android.

