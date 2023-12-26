Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Vivo X100 series India launch date CONFIRMED! Here's what you can expect

    Vivo X100 series made its debut in China recently and buyers in India will get a chance to get the phone in early 2024. On January 4, 2024, the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro smartphones will be unveiled in India. Here are the details.

    The release date for the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro smartphones in India has finally been announced. The company's latest flagship phones, the X-series, carry on the heritage of its premium Zeiss Optics cameras. Vivo's smartphones compete in the market with the likes of the OnePlus 12 and the Xiaomi 13/14 series. When the Vivo X90 Pro was introduced in the nation earlier this year, it was a good deal, and the company is prepared to enter 2024 with its newest high-end offerings.

    On January 4, 2024, the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro smartphones will be unveiled in India. On Thursday of next week, Vivo will hold a virtual event to introduce its new phones. During this event, we will be able to have a closer look at the phones and their anticipated prices.

    VivoX100 series launched in China

    Given that the 12GB+256GB Vivo X100 is priced at CNY 3,999 in China, it is probable that Vivo would charge about Rs 50,000 for the phone in India. Comparably, the X100 Pro retails for CNY 4,999, suggesting that it costs more than Rs 60,000 in India.

    Also Read | Redmi Note 13 Pro+ teaser page goes live on Flipkart ahead of January 4 launch

    The Vivo X100 and X100 Pro sport a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display, boasting a 1.5K resolution with 120Hz refresh rate. The newest flagship Dimensity 9300 chipset from MediaTek, which supports configurations with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, powers both devices' internal components. Funtouch OS version will be available to Indian consumers.

    The big difference between the X100 and X100 Pro is the additional camera on the latter, and support for wireless charging as well. The X100 is backed by a large 5000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. Whereas, the Pro model gets a 5400mAh battery with 100W wired fast and 50W wireless charging.

     

    Also Read | OnePlus Ace 3V specifications leaked; likely to debut in early 2024

