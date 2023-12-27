Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to feature iPhone 15 Pro like specifications?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch is likely a few weeks away and ahead of the big tech event, most of the things about the next-generation flagship phones have leaked online. A fresh leak reveals the full specs sheet of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, leaving very little to imagine weeks before the launch event.

According to the leak, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra would have an improved specification list along with the same display. With the S23 Ultra, you already receive a top-notch display, and the next model will feature a brighter panel. It is expected to support a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, which is far more than what this year's model is currently able to provide. A 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED 2X display will be included. Information on the support for response rate and refresh rate is currently unavailable. A dynamic refresh rate of 1–120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz were supported by the S23 Ultra.

According to the source, the Galaxy S24 Ultra would also include a Titanium construction, just like the iPhone 15 Pro series. Of course, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset will be located underneath. The iQOO 12 is the first flagship phone in India to employ it, and we were able to witness the device's very quick chip. According to reports, the business also supports the most recent UFS 4.1 storage system, which allows for quicker read and write times.

According to the reports, the Galaxy S24 Ultra would have four cameras on its back, the main one being 200 megapixels. According to the reports, Samsung appears to be moving to a 50-megapixel telephoto camera this time around rather than the 10-megapixel sensor used on the previous edition. It will be able to handle levels of 2x, 3x, 5x, and 10x optical zoom. A 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with support for a 3x optical zoom will also be included with this sensor.

Interestingly, Samsung is also rumoured to offer some cool AI camera tricks as well for a better photography experience. Moving ahead, Samsung is said to retain the 5,000mAh battery seen on the older model. Samsung is also expected to offer support for Dynamic Lock Screen, Smart Keyboard, Samsung Knox, and ultrasonic fingerprint reader for an improved experience.